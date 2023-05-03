Uttar Pradesh: Policeman suspended for molesting schoolgirls after his video goes viral

By ANI | Published: May 3, 2023 09:02 PM 2023-05-03T21:02:47+5:30 2023-05-03T21:05:07+5:30

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked and suspended a policeman after a ...

Uttar Pradesh: Policeman suspended for molesting schoolgirls after his video goes viral | Uttar Pradesh: Policeman suspended for molesting schoolgirls after his video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: Policeman suspended for molesting schoolgirls after his video goes viral

Next

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday booked and suspended a policeman after a purported video of him molesting school children went viral.

Taking cognizance of the video, police suspended Saadat Ali immediately, officials said.

"A video had surfaced in the Cantt Police Station area, in which a policeman, Head Constable Saadat Ali, could be seen, molesting school girls. In response to the incident, he has been suspended and a case has been registered against him," Aparna Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central said.

Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Police Uttar Pradesh Police Saadat ali Aparna kaushik lucknow Delhi Commissioner Of Police Punjab Police Police Commissioner Police Department Deputy Commissioner Of Police General Of Police Central Reserve Police Force Bengal Police Commissioner Of Police