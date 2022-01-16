Uttar Pradesh reports 17,185 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 17,185 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said a press release from the state government on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, 2,57,694 samples were tested. 8,802 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,03,474 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has given a total of over 23.06 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses to date. As the country completed the first year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, the state has created a new record by administering over 23 crore doses of the vaccine till date. It leads the charts as the number one state with most COVID-19 vaccination doses administered, followed by Maharashtra (14.31 crore doses), West Bengal (11.39 crore doses), Madhya Pradesh (10.74 crore doses) and Bihar (10.70 crore doses).

Out of a total of 23.06 crore vaccination doses, 14.34 crore people have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 8.68 crore people have received their second dose.

There are six districts in the state where 100 per cent of eligible adult population has received the first dose of the vaccination. These are Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Mainpuri, Ghazipur, Etawah and Shahjahanpur. In 30 districts of the state, 95 per cent of the eligible adult population has been given the second dose of vaccine. In the districts where the first dose of vaccine has been given to the eligible population below 90 percent, the state government will speed up the vaccination under a master plan.

As per the release, more than four lakh five thousand precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccination have been given to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 so far since January 10. As far as children's vaccination is concerned, a total of 51,37,027 beneficaries have received their first dose of the vaccine so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

