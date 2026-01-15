Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Hits Motorcycle in Ballia, One Dead Two Teenagers Seriously Injured

Uttar Pradesh: In an tragic road accident Class 9 student was killed and two others seriously injured after a car hit their motorcycle in Ballia district. According to report three had parked the bike on the roadside to speak to a friend when car rammed into their vehicle on Ubhawn. This accident occurred on Wednesday January 14, 2026.

Police reported that 14-year-old Karan Yadav, a Tekanpura resident and Class 9 student, died in a motorcycle accident. Prince Turha, 16, and Shailesh, 15, were seriously injured and initially treated at the Seeyar Community Health Centre before being transferred to the district hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla stated that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against an unidentified car driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by the deceased's father, Kishun Yadav.

Further investigation is underway....