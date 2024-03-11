Uttar Pradesh Young Man Died of a Heart Attack While Playing Cricket in Bijnor

These days many young people are dying due to heart attack while dancing playing and even standing. Earlier, a video of young men collapsed while dancing in Barat went viral. Similar incident took place on March 10, 2024, at a college ground near a hospital. The victim, identified as Gaurav Sharma, was a resident of Mohalla Sotyana and worked at a private hospital.

Sharma was playing cricket with his friends when he suddenly collapsed while running to pick up a ball. He was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors. According to Sharma's friends, he was healthy and had no history of heart disease. They said he was running at a moderate pace when he collapsed.

Doctors said Sharma suffered a massive heart attack that caused his death. They said the exact cause of the heart attack is not known, but it could be due to a number of factors, including stress, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. Sharma's death has shocked his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and two young children.