Uttarakhand: 22 people injured after bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road
By ANI | Published: April 2, 2023 02:16 PM 2023-04-02T14:16:31+5:30 2023-04-02T14:20:03+5:30
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2: As many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police.
According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment."
The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.
Further details awaited.
