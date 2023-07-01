Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway blocked due to rise in water level in Khachdu drain

Published: July 1, 2023

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 : The Badrinath highway has been blocked due to a rise in the water level in the Khachdu drain near Uttarakhand's Lambagad, the Chamoli Police said on Saturday.

This comes on the same day that the Badrinath national highway was shut due to landslide after it reopened for traffic on Friday morning.

Authorities closed the Badrinath National Highway 7 (NH 7) at Chhinka in the State's Chamoli district leaving many commuters, including pilgrims and tourists travelling to and returning from the famed Badrinath shrine.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has started work to open the road by removing debris.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand causing a landslide in the same place and blocking of Badrinath National Highway. A stretch of 100 meters of the highway was blocked due to a heavy landslide from a hill near Chhinka on Thursday morning due to rain.

On Monday, a landslide on the Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked the stretch between Mandi and Kullu and aerial shots of the area showed hundreds of commuters stranded on the roads.

