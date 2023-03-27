Uttarakhand CM flags off vehicles carrying relief materials for Joshimath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials for the land subsidence-affected areas of Joshimath.

This relief material will be made available to the affected people in Joshimath by Manav Seva Samaj Sanstha. In the relief material, 1,500 hot water bags, 1,000 blankets, eight solar-powered geysers, 1,000 emergency solar charge lights, 20,000 stary pads, 260 stoves and 460 room heaters were provided to the affected.

This relief material was given under the corporate social responsibility programme of HDFC Bank.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working for the rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath and for making all the arrangements in an orderly manner. Orgzations are also coming forward to cooperate with the government.

The Prime Minister has reviewed the Joshimath affected area, the state has been assured of all possible cooperation from the central government. In the budget, a provision of 1,000 crore rupees has been made for the affected area of Joshimath, Dhami said.

