Uttarakhand CM honours students of open university

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday honoured the best students of the open university with citation and gold medals at the sixth convocation ceremony in Haldwani.

The Chief Minister was also accompanied by the Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at the event.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said, "When you ask our Governor Gurmit Singh about the Indian Army, he will tell you about every area of the world. Talking with him feels like you are talking to a great person because he gives us a lot of knowledge about everything."

"Today also, I consider myself as a student because he is a great personality who teaches a lot of things. If you sit with him someday, you will learn the things which will be useful for your whole life," Dhami said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that he also remembered his own childhood on Tuesday.

"The land of Uttarakhand is also known as the land of Military. The stream of knowledge provides natural observation here and wishes for the bright future of students," he added.

Meanwhile, Dhami also organized an employment fair for youth and said that his government is committed to promoting the idea of "Vocal for Local".

Titled 'Jai Udyog Jai Vyapaar', Dhami inaugurated a grand skill and employment fair here by lighting the lamp. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also distributed appointment letters to 42 people.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "The youth of today are energetic. Employment fairs are being organized continuously by the government in the districts of the entire state, due to which the youth are getting employment opportunities."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor