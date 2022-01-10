Uttarakhand CM offers prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple for better health of people ahead of polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun to offer his prayers ahead of assembly elections.

"Tapkeshwar Mahadev has always blessed the people of our state. The way COVID-19 pandemic is increasing, I have prayed to Mahadev for better health of all the people of the state," said Dhami.

Uttarakhand will go to assembly polls in a single phase on February 14.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Sunday announced the poll schedule for five states including Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held on March 10.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state. After the elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The BJP has changed its chief minister twice over the last year in the state. Trivendra Singh Rawat made way for Tirath Singh Rawat, MP, in March last year. Amid the possibility of bypoll not being held in six months for him to be elected to the state assembly, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned and Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Chief Minister.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

