Uttarakhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gangotri Paper Mill in Haridwar; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out at a Gangotri paper factory in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, February 18. According to the fire station in-charge, Sunderlal, the blaze was brought under control, and further investigation is underway. According to the reports, the blaze erupted late at night on Saturday, and goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes.

Visuals From the Spot:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a paper factory in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. More details are awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/RCRHZZms2Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2024

“The fire broke out in Gangotri Paper Mill in Narsan, and it’s under control now. We will be able to find out how much damage has been done after the investigation,” said fire station in-charge Sunderlal to news agency PTI.