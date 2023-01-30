Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple wrapped under heavy snow

Kedarnath Dham got wrapped in a blanket of snow after receiving snowfall, officials informed on Monday.

Snow has accumulated up to 4 feet. There has been continuous snowfall in the Kedarnath region since Sunday night. Heavy snow can be witnessed on the premises of the Dham and on the surrounding hills, they said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi Police in the state issued an advisory for the citizens, alerting them to travel with caution through the various highways.

The Uttarkashi Police in a tweet said, "Due to rain and snowfall, the Gangotri National Highway is obstructed above Sukki Top due to debris coming near Dharasu band and Bandarkot. The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked above Jankichatti and Radi Top. Roads are blocked in other places as well. Please travel with caution."

Notably, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 26 and those of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on April 22, after winter break, informed the temple committee on January 27.

The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day, on April 27.

Preparations for the 'Char Dham Yatra' also started as soon as the date of opening of the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri was fixed.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath.

( With inputs from ANI )

