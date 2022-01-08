Uttarakhand logs 1,560 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Uttarakhand has reported 1,560 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 3,254. The positivity rate in the state stands at 10.26 per cent.

The cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state have mounted to 3,49,472.

According to the health bulletin, as many as 270 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours in the state. The recovery tally in the state stands at 3,32,173.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will go for a single-phase assembly poll on February 14. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the poll schedule for Uttarakhand on Saturday along with that of four other states.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor