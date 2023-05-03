Uttarakhand minister caught on camera beating up man, booked in Rishikesh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 : A day after Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal, his security guard and supporters were caught on camera beating up a man publicly following an argument on a road in Rishikesh, a case has been registered against them.

"The State minister, his PRO Kaushal Bijlwan and security man Pankaj Rana were booked under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke), and 506 (issuing threat to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dalip Singh Kunwar said.

He said that Surendra Singh Negi, the man allegedly assaulted by the minister, and his compon Dharamveer Prajapati were also booked under sections 392 (robbery), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 353 (assaulting or using criminal force to deter public servant), 504 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 506 (issuing threat to cause death or grievous hurt ) of the IPC."

Earlier on Tuesday, a video went viral in which the Cabinet minister Aggarwal, his gunner and others were seen beating and kicking a man and his compon after an argument.

Further information is awaited.

