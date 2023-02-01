Uttarakhand Police busts fake employment centre in Laksar, arrests 4 for duping people for govt jobs

Uttarakhand Police has busted a fake employment centre in Laksar area in the district and arrested four people for allegedly cheating youths of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing them government jobs, a senior official said.

The police also seized computers from the centre for investigations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

"On the basis of a complaint that a fake employment centre was being run in Laksar, a case was registered. During the probe, it was found that the accused were cheating youths of Rs 5-6 lakhs in return for government jobs. Four accused were arrested. Evidence including computers seized," he said.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that the accused persons had formed a trust to cheat people, and were using government e-mail IDs to convince the gullible candidates, the SSP said

"The accused formed a trust to cheat youths. Advertisements of the trust were published in different newspapers. A hotel was booked in Lucknow to conduct interviews of candidates. Accused used government e-mail IDs to convince youths to invest the money," he added.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor