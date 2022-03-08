Uttarakhand poll verdict will be for Congress, says Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the decision of Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 will be in favour of Congress.

Talking to ANI, he said, "Exit poll is an exit poll. We know about people's emotions, and they have voted for Congress ...The decision will be in favour of Congress."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that Congress leaders can blow the trumpet just for a few days since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would again be forming the government in the state.

Dhami slammed the Congress leaders for rejecting the predictions made by the exit polls which largely gave the state to the BJP.

"Congress was nowhere in the contest in the elections. They had no issues to raise before the people. Now that the elections are over they can blow the trumpet till the results are out since the BJP will be celebrating victory on March 10," Dhami toldon Tuesday.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

