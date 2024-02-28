Uttarakhand: Six Killed in Dehradun Road Accident as Car Falls into Deep Ditch

A tragic accident occurred on the JPRR Highway near Atal, where a car traveling from Pandranu to Dasau lost control and plunged into a ditch approximately 800 meters deep. The vehicle was carrying seven passengers, all residents of Himachal Pradesh, who were en route to visit Chalda Maharaj. Sadly, six individuals, including two women, lost their lives in the accident, while one person sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

According to jagran.com reports, the deceased have been identified as Sanju (35 years old), Suraj (35 years old), Sheetal (25 years old), Sanjana (21 years old), Divyansh (10 years old), and Yash (5 years old), all residents of Village Senj Post Pandranu, Tehsil Jubbal Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescue team promptly deployed to the scene with the necessary equipment. They swiftly retrieved the bodies from the deep ditch, with assistance from local police and residents, and transported them to the main road via an alternate route. The bodies were then handed over to district police authorities, while the injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The SDRF team took immediate action after reaching the spot, descended into the deep ditch and reached the vehicle and with the help of local police and people, all the bodies were taken to the main road via an alternative route and handed over to the district police, while one injured person was taken to the local hospital. With the help of people, he was already sent to the hospital by ambulance,” said the SDRF in a statement as quoted by Indian Express.