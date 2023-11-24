Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations to resume today after brief pause

In the ongoing Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, now on its 13th day, a setback occurred as the Silkyara tunnel drilling faced technical issues late Thursday. The American-augur machine used encountered problems, halting the operation at 46.8 meters.

An official informed ANI that repairs will take a few hours, aiming to resume by 9 am on Friday if no further issues arise. The rescue, in its final stage since Wednesday, anticipates the safe retrieval of 41 workers today. The team's relentless efforts persist amid challenges, marking a critical phase in the mission.

The tunnel collapse, part of the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway project, occurred on November 12, trapping workers inside. Since then, the district administration and authorities initiated a rescue mission, providing essential supplies through pipes. On November 13, communication with the workers confirmed their safety, but debris increased from 30 to 60 meters. On November 14, using an auger machine, workers encountered injuries as more rubble fell. November 15 saw the introduction of a more advanced auger machine from Delhi.

By November 16, the new machine, drilling 24 meters through the 57-meter debris stretch, faced an obstacle, halting progress. On November 17, an additional auger machine from Indore joined, but concerns of a possible collapse led to a temporary suspension. On November 18, drilling didn't resume to avoid further tunnel damage. Exploring options, including vertical drilling, took place.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on November 19, deemed horizontal drilling as the best option, expecting a breakthrough within 2.5 days. November 20 witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewing operations, emphasizing worker morale. A six-inch-wide pipeline supplied essentials to workers, though horizontal drilling remained suspended due to an auger blockage. On November 21, the first video of workers inside the tunnel, expressing gratitude, was released.

As of November 22, ambulances are on standby, and a local health centre prepares a special ward. Horizontal drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes reached 45 meters, with 12 meters remaining in the 57-meter debris stretch. Yet, a late hurdle arose when iron rods obstructed the auger machine. On November 23, the obstruction causing a six-hour delay was removed in the morning, resuming rescue operations. The state government's nodal officer reported a 1.8-meter progress after the setback, reaching the 48-meter point. However, drilling temporarily halted again as cracks appeared in the platform supporting the machine.

The Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation continues to unfold with a blend of challenges and determination. As the nation watches, the focus remains on ensuring the safe extraction of the 41 workers trapped since the tunnel collapse.