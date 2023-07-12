Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha's newly constructed library and website inaugurated

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 : Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) inaugurated the newly constructed library and the new website of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha at the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion. The newly constructed library has more than 20,000 books. It will provide access to important books on various subjects, including the Constitution and law, public administration, and general knowledge. Additionally, the library includes books by prominent writers from India and abroad, available in both digital and print formats through the e-library. The Governor announced the contribution of 108 books to the assembly library.

“During the inauguration of the library and website, the Governor expressed that the establishment of the temple of Maa Saraswati within this temple of democracy is unique. He stated that Maa Saraswati resides in books, and libraries are temples of knowledge that elevate our thinking, ideas, and perception. Books provide answers to our curiosities and questions, and the Governor congratulated the Speaker for establishing the library. He emphasised that while the MLAs of Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha will benefit from the library in their parliamentary work, they will also gain from studying special books available in the library for social work,” said the press release.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked that the inauguration of the newly constructed library and the launch of the new website in the Vidhan Sabha have provided a place for people to acquire knowledge about parliamentary traditions and other important information,” it said.

“He highlighted that this library enables elected members to access detailed information about parliamentary traditions and proceedings, as well as find solutions to their parliamentary problems. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan for enhancing the library facilities,” it added.

“Furthermore, the Chief Minister mentioned the comprehensive changes in society brought about by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership, including expanded educational facilities and increased literacy rates,” it said.

“Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan stated that she drew inspiration from her mother to establish the library. Books play a vital role in character building, and the current library already houses over 20 thousand books, with plans for further expansion. She highlighted that the library will greatly assist people in accessing information about parliamentary traditions and the Constitution. The Assembly Speaker said that we endeavour to increase the collection of books here so much that researchers can also be invited here. She said that those who want to donate books to the library located in the Vidhan Sabha can do so,” it added.

