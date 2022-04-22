Vanchit Bahujan Agadi chief Prakash Ambedkar compares MNS Party with Fidayeen

Vanchit Bahujan Agadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is "working like fidayeen" after it insisted on the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra.

Vanchit Bahujan Agadi President Prakash Ambedkar said, "MNS Party is working like fidayeen.The way, the fidayeen don't care about life and blasts, the MNS also wants to spread communal violence and riots in the state in the same way. So they have warned of reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Mosques across the state."

Ambedkar also slammed the state government saying, "Instead of calling all parties meeting to discuss the situation of the loudspeaker, state government must take preventive measures to avoid unavoidable circumstances."

Ambedkar further added, "Permission for MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rally which is scheduled on May 1 at Aurangabad must not be given.

Talking about the MNS chief's Ayodhya visit, Ambedkar said, "They(MNS) are well aware that no one will support them and that's why they are planning to take workers from Mumbai to Ayodhya and planning to book special trains for them."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray will visit Ayodhya and pray at the upcoming Ram temple there over the next few weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

