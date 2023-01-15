Vande Bharat Express shows India wants 'the best of everything': PM Modi

Highlighting the Centre's thrust on connectivity and infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the resolve and potential of New India and shows that the country seeks the best in everything.

Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, on Sunday via video conferencing. This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be launched by the Indian Railways.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Glad to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will enhance 'Ease of Living', boost tourism and benefit the economy. In this festive environment, it is a gift for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh."

He said Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect the shared culture and heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi said, "Vande Bharat Express signifies that India wants the best of everything. The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of the resolve and potential of New India. It is a symbol of that India which wants to give better facilities to all its citizens. This is a symbol of an India which is heading toward self-reliance after coming out of its colonial mindset."

"It is a symbol of that India which has started on the path of rapid change, an India which is restless to realise its dreams and aspirations, an India which wants to reach its goals swiftly," he said.

PM Modi said connectivity expands the possibilities of development with it.

Connectivity-related infrastructure, the Prime Minister said, not only connects two places but also connects dreams to reality. It connects manufacturing to the market and talent to the platform, he added.

Prime Minister also paid tribute to soldiers and ex-servicemen on the occasion of Army Day.

He said the Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. "It is also Army Day today. Every Indian is proud of the Army. Indian Army's contribution towards the security of the nation and its borders, its valour is unparalleled," added PM Modi.

The Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were present in person on Platform No.10 of Secunderabad railway station from where the train was flagged off.

Addressing the gathering, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said, "Vande Bharat is an outstanding train. It can travel 0-100 km in 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world take 54 to 60 seconds. The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane, it can provide at most comfortable travelling."

He said the development of the nation and Railways is above politics.

"PM Modi is giving Telangana Rs 3,500 crore. We must use this opportunity and develop railways in Telangana in the best possible way," Vaishnaw said.

He said the Secunderabad station will be developed into a world-class station.

"PM Modi has sanctioned Rs 720 crore for this station along with that 35 other stations in Telangana will be developed," added the Railway Minister.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam is the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of about 700 kms.

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed set of Vande Bharat Express trains is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor