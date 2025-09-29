Vayu Samanvay: Indian Army Showcases Indigenous Drones and Counter‑Drone Technology at Ambala Drill (Watch Videos)

The Indian Army conducted Vayu Samanvay on September 29 in Ambala. Vayu Samanvay is an exercise focusing on the coordinated use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-UAS measures. The Indian Army also showcased indigenous drones and Counter-drone equipment at this event. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, speaking with news agency ANI, said, "This exercise was primarily with the drones we fabricated in India since we would need multiple thousand drones in the next conflict... Counter-drone equipment has also been deployed... We will also be training women under the Drone Didi scheme so that they can use drones in sectors such as agriculture as well..." He also says, "Drones were used extensively in Operation Sindoor, learning from which drone training was accelerated... This time we are going to give even more severe punishment to the enemy..."

Col Pushp Raj Pandey, speaking with news agency ANI, said, "We have made an electronic fuse that can be used to fire by connecting to any sort of ammunition and can be dropped via drones... This will work depending upon the payload of the drone..."

Drone maker Arun Kumar, speaking with news agency ANI, said, "This is a nano drone used for surveillance. This has been used by the Indian Army since 2018 and in special operations... This can fly up to 200 meters and has a 2 Km range... This has been used in Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev... This has no noise..."

Major Varun Jeet Singh, speaking with news agency ANI, said, "We have developed this system and brought it from Assam... There is a detection system that identifies threats, allowing us to neutralise them... The jammer first tries to jam the frequencies of the enemy's drone. If missed, there is a hard kill option that fires shots on the drones... If it still misses, a rocket will go up by 100-150 meters and finish any possible drone..."