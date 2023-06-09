VCK stages a protest against TN govt over right to worship in temples

Valluvar Kottam, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 : Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Friday staged a protest against the Tamil Nadu government, seeking protection of right to worship in temples under the TN Hindu Religious Charitable Department at Villupuram, Cuddalore. Around 300-plus members participated in the protest.

The protest was headed by VCK, president Thol. Thirumavalavan, MP from Chidambaram. VCK MLAs, councellors and VCK party cadres participated in the protest.

The protest was staged to protect the rights to worship in the temples, which came to be under the control of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Charitable Department. Recently at Villupuram Droupadi Anman temple, adi Darvidars (Dalits) were not allowed to go inside the shrine by people belonging to other castes.

TN Hindu Religious Charitable department later sealed the temple. According to VCK, such practises existed in Cuddalore and across other temples as well in Tamil Nadu.

According to VCK, they staged the protest to seek attention of the Tamil Nadu government and an assurance that this kind of act would not be repeated in the state.

