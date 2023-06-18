Ved Science Centre in Naimisharanya soon, says UP govt

Lucknow, June 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the establishment of the Ved Science Centre (Ved Vigyan Kendra) in Naimisharanya in Sitapur district.

According to a government spokesperson, the Chief Minister has asked officials to develop Naimisharanya on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura in a phased manner.

The state government has also approved an action plan to develop Naimisharanya as a Vedic centre.

The Chief Minister said that to honour the ancient faith and promote Vedic knowledge, the establishment of a Ved Science Centre should be done soon in Naimisharanya Dham.

The Naimisharanya Dham is located in Sitapur district, about 94 kilometres from Lucknow.

The budgetary provisions have also been made in this regard.

The establishment of a Ved Science Study Centre will enable the dissemination of the knowledge preserved from the Vedas and Puranas among the general public through study programmes.

Yogi directed that the Ved Science Centre should include administrative buildings, educational facilities, Gurukul (traditional Vedic school), yoga hall, yajnashala (fire ritual hall), temple, and other necessary structures.

"With the aim of overall development of Naimisharanya, the holy abode of 88,000 sages, the state government has recently constituted Shri Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad. This is the place where our sages did the unique work of preserving eternal knowledge.

