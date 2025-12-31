'Very serious issue': SP leader on gig workers' nationwide protest

New Delhi, Dec 31 A nationwide strike by gig workers across India on Wednesday brought renewed attention to the growing discontent among delivery partners working with app-based platforms, with Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauriya terming the issue very serious.

The protest, called by various gig and platform worker unions, was organised to highlight issues such as low earnings, lack of social security, rising fuel and maintenance costs, and the absence of adequate insurance and safety mechanisms.

Reacting to the strike, Bhadauriya termed the issue deeply concerning and said it had already been raised in Parliament. “This is a very serious issue. This matter has also been raised in Parliament. The question is that today, many educated and highly qualified young people are unemployed, and a large number of them are working as delivery workers. The problem is that inflation has risen, family expenses need to be managed, and the same person is earning so little,” he said, pointing to the economic pressures faced by gig workers.

Despite the call for a nationwide shutdown of app-based services, the situation on the ground appeared mixed, with several delivery partners expressing confusion and concern.

Speaking during the protest, one delivery partner said, “We are standing here, but no orders are coming till now. We are a little worried, because if an accident happens, we won’t get any claim. The company says that by using SOS, we will get assistance, but when the phone is lost, how can anyone register a complaint?” The remarks underlined the uncertainty surrounding insurance coverage and emergency support.

Another delivery partner echoed similar frustrations, especially over declining pay rates and a lack of company support. “I work only with Swiggy, and there is no strike here. A few days ago, the strike was by Zomato workers. When we asked, they said the rates were not being given…But it doesn’t help, the company doesn’t support us and reduces our rates. The company is very selfish, hiring thousands of workers for the work of just a hundred, so how can the work be managed…” he said.

The protest was supported by several gig worker collectives and unions, who have been demanding minimum pay guarantees, transparent incentive structures, accident insurance, health cover, and recognition of gig workers as formal workers under labour laws. Unions have also flagged concerns over algorithm-based penalties, sudden deactivation of accounts, and excessive competition due to over-hiring.

While platform companies have maintained that they offer flexibility and support tools to delivery partners, workers argue that rising inflation and operational costs have made survival increasingly difficult.

The strike, though unevenly observed, has once again brought the precarious conditions of India’s gig economy into focus, prompting renewed calls for policy intervention and stronger labour protections.

