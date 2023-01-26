Veteran BJP leader LK Advani unfurls Tricolour at his residence in Delhi

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani unfurled the Tricolour on the 74th Republic Day at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

The grand parade of Republic Day 2023 at Kartavya Path was special for India as the participants gave a push to the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by showcasing indigenously developed weapon systems.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade, which included ammunition showcasing India's indigenization power such as 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

