Veteran congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passes away

Congress leader and former MP Thalekunnil Basheer passed away on Friday morning he was in his late 70s.Basheer had elected to Kerala Assembly in 1977. He represented Chirayankeezhu Lok Sabha constituency in 1984 and 1989. Thalekunnil Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency but later resigned to enable senior leader A K Antony contest from there.

The body of senior Congress leader will kept at the KPCC office for the public to pay homage and will be laid to rest later. “Tributes to senior Congress leader Shri. Thalekkunnil Basheer. An avid writer, Shri. Basheer started his political career in Kennesaw State University (KSU) and served as an MP in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, MLA, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president, DCC president and KPCC secretary. May his soul rest in peace,” Kerala Congress said in a tweet.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed their condolence on his death.