VHP Challenges Lioness Named Sita Sharing Enclosure With Akbar in Siliguri Safari Park

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Bengal wing has taken legal action by approaching the Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri. The move comes in response to the forest department's decision to reportedly house a lion named 'Akbar' alongside a lioness named 'Sita' in the same enclosure at Siliguri's Safari park. The plea was brought before Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on February 16, 2024, and is scheduled for a hearing on February 20th.

Reports indicate that the lion pair recently transferred from Sepahijala Zoological Park in Tripura to Siliguri's Safari park. Forest department authorities asserted that the lions were not renamed upon arrival on February 13th, as they had already been named. Interestingly, 'Akbar' was chosen as one of the names, reminiscent of the renowned Mughal Emperor of the subcontinent, while 'Sita' reflects a character from Valmiki's Ramayana, revered as a deity in Hinduism.

According to a report of Live Law, The VHP has claimed that the lions had been named by the State's forest department and that housing 'Sita' with 'Akbar' would be an insult to the Hindu religion. The religious outfit has asked for the name of the former to be changed. The State's Forest Authorities and Bengal's Safari Park director have been made parties to the case. The plea will now be heard on Tuesday, 20th February.