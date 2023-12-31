VHP Warns Against Fake QR Codes For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donations, Files Complaints

The entire nation is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The consecration ceremony of the temple is scheduled for January 22. However, in the lead-up to this auspicious event, there have been reports of various scams and rackets aimed at exploiting devotees. On Sunday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) issued a caution warning devotees to be aware of such fake social media messages seeking donations for the Ayodhya temple.

Scammers are persuading devotees to donate money, claiming that it will contribute to the construction of the Ram Mandir. Authorities have issued warnings, urging devotees not to donate money to unauthorized groups or individuals. Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), has raised the issue with the Home Ministry and police chiefs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The VHP has also called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action against the fraudsters.

Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson for the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), has informed that the Hindu organization has formally complained to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and IG Range Lucknow, urging immediate action in this matter of faith. In a video message addressing the issue, Bansal stated that they have received information about attempts to collect money from devotees in the name of Lord Ram. He emphasized that the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorized anyone to collect funds. Bansal has written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP, and Delhi's Commissioner of Police, seeking strict action to prevent people from falling prey to such frauds.

He also shared Screenshots of unauthorized QR codes on social media. He emphasized that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the temple's construction, has not authorized anyone to collect funds.

Meanwhile the selection process for the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was finalized on December 29, and the unanimously chosen idol will be brought for 'Pran Pratishtha' next month. The voting was conducted to determine the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which is scheduled to be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22, 2024.