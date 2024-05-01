Vice Admiral Swaminathan takes charge as Vice Chief of Indian Navy

New Delhi, May 1 Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Wednesday assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

On assuming charge, the Flag Officer paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation by placing a floral wreath at the National War Memorial here.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987, is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Pune, the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, the UK, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja, Maharashtra, and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island.

A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the Command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

After being promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at the Headquarters of Southern Naval Command, Kochi. He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

He then went on to head the Work-Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training after which he was appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed as the Flag Officer, Offshore Defence Advisory Group, and Advisor to Offshore Security and Defence.

After being promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral, he was the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, and Controller of Personnel Services at Naval Headquarters.

Before his current assignment as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he served as the Chief of Personnel at the Naval Headquarters.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi, MA in Defence Studies from King’s College, London, MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University, and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University.

