Vice Prez Naidu calls for awareness campaign about Hepatitis in local languages for better outreach

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday emphasised the need to increase awareness about Hepatitis both among the public and policymakers.

Naidu urged policymakers and public representatives at all levels to take the message about preventable hepatitis to the people in their respective constituencies.

In his keynote address in the awareness session on World Hepatitis Day for the Members of Parliament at Parliament House, the Vice President called for making the campaign for eliminating hepatitis by 2030 a 'people's movement', on the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and TB Free India Campaign.

Naidu advised the lawmakers that the campaign to eliminate hepatitis be carried out in the local language of the people to maximise outreach. He also called for innovation in government messaging in this regard, to avoid monotony and to make the message accessible and understandable to the common man.

Naidu said that while India is becoming stronger globally on all fronts, it is equally important to make India "a healthy and happy nation". He also urged people to adopt better dietary habits and a physically active lifestyle.

Observed annually on July 28, World Hepatitis Day (WHD) aims to bring the world together under a single theme to raise awareness about the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.

Hepatitis, which causes inflammation in the liver, is a group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.

The World Health Organization on Thursday called for making quality hepatitis care affordable, accessible, and integrated into primary health care, to bring these lifesaving services closer to people and accelerate efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis in the WHO South-East Asia Region by 2030.

( With inputs from ANI )

