Video: Drunk youth loses consciousness, stabs self to death

A shocking incident has taken place at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A drunk man stabbed himself to death during Holi Dahan. A group of drunken youths were dancing. One of them had a knife in his hand. While dancing, the young man stabbed himself in the chest. Intoxicated, the young man lost consciousness and was seriously injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to Banganga police, Gopal, 38, of Kushwaha Nagar was intoxicated around 3 am on Thursday. At the time, he was dancing on a DJ with his friends.

While dancing to the tune of a song played on a DJ, the youth lost consciousness. The drunk youth was seriously injured after being stabbed in the chest 3-4 times. After which blood started flowing from his body. It was too late for anyone else to dance with him. When they found out, the injured youth was taken to Aurobindo Hospital for treatment. However, the young man died during the treatment. Other family members were making videos while dancing. Then it was all captured on a mobile camera.

Gopal is survived by his first wife, son and parents. But Gopal and his friends were sloshed completely. All the children were dancing under the influence of alcohol. But he stabbed himself with a knife. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.