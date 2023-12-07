Video: Fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express in Cuttack

A fire broke out in the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack Railway Station today morning. The video shared by ANI is currently circulating on social media, where orange flames were coming out from the bottom of the train. However swift action was taken by dedicated fire services personnel who managed to bring the situation under control. The precise cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to ascertain the details.

After the successful containment of the fire, efforts were made to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers. Once the situation was deemed secure, the train resumed its scheduled journey, providing a sense of relief to those aboard. Such incidents highlight the importance of prompt and effective response measures to ensure the safety of passengers and the smooth continuation of rail services. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and conduct necessary inquiries to prevent such incidents in the future.