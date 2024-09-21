Vijayan being misled over allegations against ADGP & Political Secy: Left MLA

Malappuram, Sep 21 Hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a clean chit to ADGP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar and Political Secretary P. Sasi, the Left MLA P.V. Anvar said that Vijayan is being led by some people.

“I will continue my allegations against erring police officials. The Chief Minister is being misled over the allegations raised against some police officials. Numerous police officials have appreciated me after I exposed the wrongdoers in the police department,” said Anvar.

“I put out an audio file of an SP talking to a legislator. I had no other option but to put it in the public domain because that was the crucial evidence,” said Anvar.

He added that the Chief Minister believes that Sasi is perfect.

“But I do not have that opinion. My experience is Sasi is not a clean person. He might be getting a portion of the proceeds of the gold smuggling loot which is why the police are manipulating the probe,” he said.

He added that in the past he (Anvar) had brought all these allegations to the attention of the party secretary but nothing happened.

“EMS was also a former Congressman and so am I,” said Anvar.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Left MLA P.V. Anvar, saying that he is not a ‘true’ Communist.

“Anvar is a former Congressman. Even after he was instructed not to speak to the media, he continued to do so. Had he been a true Communist, he would have raised all apprehensions within the party and not in the public,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor