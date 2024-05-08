Viksit Bharat Ambassador: DU students and teachers participate in Run event, laud the initiative

New Delhi, May 8 A one-of-its-kind Viksit Bharat Ambassador event was organised in Delhi University’s North Campus on Wednesday morning, laced with the message that ‘a developed nation calls for fit citizens’ too. The unique programme titled ‘Run For Viksit Bharat’ saw the participation of hundreds of Delhi University students and teachers, besides the special guests -- badminton player Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao.

Delhi University’s Chancellor Yogesh Singh also joined the ‘mini-marathon’ for Viksit Bharat when it was flagged off.

Many teachers and students, who participated in the event, supported the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047 and lauded his endeavour to make every citizen, a part of this growth story.

Dr Nidhi Chowdhary, a participant in Run for Viksit Bharat said that this was a moment to feel proud about our roots and identity and also the nation’s progress. She added that a fit citizenry will make an essential component of Viksit Bharat.

She concurred with PM Modi’s call for keeping oneself healthy and said this forms the very basis for one’s existence and happiness.

An assistant professor at the Delhi School of Journalism described the 'Run for Viksit Bharat' as a good initiative and called for the organisation of more such events in future.

Heaping praise on PM Modi’s Viskit Bharat 2047 vision, he said that a long-sighted goal is essential for achieving such tasks and urged everyone including youth and fellow teachers to become ‘ambassadors’ of this change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor