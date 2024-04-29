Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Participants hail initiative, feel proud to be citizens of fifth largest economy

New Delhi, April 29 The Viksit Bharat Ambassador event in Visakhapatnam on Monday saw a gathering of students, working professionals and some retired officials, with all hailing the government’s ‘developed India’ dream by 2047.

Many of the participants spoke to IANS and lauded the Viksit Bharat Mission, which seeks to encourage and inspire the young generation to become ‘ambassadors of change’, that Bharat is about to see over the next few decades.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue at Gitam University and listed the Modi government’s achievements in the last 10 years and also elaborated on how the country missed out on key opportunities during the UPA era.

Amrita, an MBBS student who attended the Viksit Bharat event, told IANS that it is a great initiative and it will put the country on a sturdy growth path.

“I feel proud as an Indian that my country has become the fifth largest economy and is slated for more in years to come,” she said.

She said India’s digital footprints were growing at exponential pace and the world is also recognising it.

“Digitisation of records and UPI payments are some of biggest changes that we see,” she added.

Another student pursuing an MBBS course said that Viksit Bharat mission seeks to develop a world-class infrastructure, evolve a sustainable model of growth and also improve living standards in the country across all spheres.

“Viksit Bharat will ensure that every individual benefits from economic progress,” she said.

Upadhayay Sharma, a resident of Visakhapatnam and retired chief manager in public relations said that Viksit Bharat is a wonderful initiative by the Modi government and it will yield big returns for the country, in years to come.

“Today, GDP is on an upswing, students and professionals are turning entrepreneurs. India is becoming the new hub of digital growth and UPI payments have given the country a new identity,” he said.

He further said that the Viksit Bharat Ambassador initiative under the visionary leadership of PM Modi will set the stage for the country’s bigger positioning on the world stage and India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

Sahib Verma, who works for a foreign exchange company, said that the financial sector is also upbeat about the goals and prospects of Viksit Bharat.

He said that today the country is witnessing far-reaching changes as small retailers including street vendors are also using digital technology for payments.

“Farmers are also benefiting greatly, they are not only using smartphones but also using 5G technology, they are learning farming via digital channels,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor