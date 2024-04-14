Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Today, the world is looking up to India, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi, April 14 Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living Foundation on Sunday spoke about his vision for Viksit Bharat at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador program in the capital.

He said that the country’s progress on the economic front and spirituality in the past few years is drawing admiration from the world powers.

Ravi Shankar praised the Narendra Modi government for ground-breaking initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer and for creating an enabling environment for the mushrooming of start-ups.

“Today, money is being transferred into people’s accounts directly. Also, it’s startling to see the growth of so many start-ups, the world is looking up to India with great hope and excitement,” the spiritual leader said.

He also said that lakhs of entrepreneurs wouldn’t have realised their dreams had the government of the day not provided adequate support.

Addressing the huge gathering, he said that Sanatan Dharma is about encompassing all religions as it never harbours ill-intention towards others.

He also said that we should be proud of our cultural heritage and the slavery mindset which dominated us for long, must be done away with.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s strong devotion towards Lord Shiva, saying that she used to do Rudrabhishek and used to listen to ‘paaths’ for hours while sitting in one posture but rued over the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities at Kashi Vishwanath for many decades.

Comparing Kashi Vishwanath to the highest places of worship of other religions like Vatican City and Mecca, he said that today’s sprawling temple complex is a right tribute to our beliefs.

“The construction of grand Vishwanath Dham is a step towards the vision and ambition of Viskit Bharat,” he said.

He said that the country was heading towards a positive change and also talked about the marked change in people’s behaviour in ‘feeling proud of their religion and roots.’

“Earlier, people were afraid to wear tilak on their heads, hesitant to assert their identity. Before heading to office, they would erase their tilak but now, this is not the case. And, there is nothing wrong in sticking to one’s own religious beliefs and also accepting it before everybody,” he said.

He also lauded PM Modi’s exemplary leadership at a time when nations like Russia and Ukraine got engaged in armed conflict.

He also said that one should be proud of our religious background and cultural heritage.

“Earlier, people used to change their names while going abroad but now is not the case. We have natural quality to embrace every one, we have ability and quality to connect with everyone, we have our hearts in the right place”, he said.

BJP leader Hitesh Jain, who also addressed the gathering, said that Viksit Bharat mission is about inculcating positivity and happiness, much of what the Art of Living advocates.

He said that the Viksit Bharat Ambassador seeks to make every citizen, a participant in the Viksit Bharat 2047 dream, where he or she could contribute by becoming an ‘Ambassador’ of change.

Notably, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission is government’s roadmap, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for making India a completely developed nation by 2047. Under the initiative, common people are also being encouraged to participate and contribute to the goal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor