Vinesh Phogat's Award Return Stirs Controversy: Netizens Insist on Returning Govt given benefits

In a wave of protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s new leadership, Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have taken dramatic steps. Punia returned his prestigious Padma Shri award, while Malik announced her retirement from the sport. Both actions were in direct response to the recent election of Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as WFI president. Sharan Singh faces sexual harassment allegations from multiple female wrestlers.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has since announced the suspension of Singh pending an investigation. Adding to the escalating tensions, Vinesh Phogat, another decorated athlete, returned her Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards on Saturday. In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Phogat expressed deep disappointment with the WFI's direction. However, her actions have drawn criticism on social media from some quarters.

Vinesh Photgat posted on her x platform "मैं अपना मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवार्ड वापस कर रही हूँ। इस हालत में पहुँचाने के लिए ताकतवर का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद " (I am returning my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun Award.Many thanks to the Almighty for bringing us to this condition.) Netizens are trolling her for such actions, accusing her of seeking attention and disrespecting the awards. Some individuals on social media have suggested that she should also return the monetary benefits and goverment job which she recived with these awards to the government.

— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) December 26, 2023

Netizens express disappointment with her actions and criticize her on social media. One user commented, "अच्छी शुरुआत है अब सरकार से मिला पैसा और घर, ज़मीन भी खाली करना पूरा बहिष्कर करो, आधा अधूरा नहीं" (Good start, now return the money, land, and house to the government; complete the boycott, don't do it halfway).

Other user wrote, "Sorry Vinesh ji - you yourself are responsible for reaching this situation. The government supported you people, dissolved the new committee, yet your drama is not stopping. These plays of your people are presenting your intentions well in front of the country. First, in your movement, slogans were raised that Modi will dig your grave, PT Usha ji was insulted, the opposition used the movement as a medium to curse the government and you people allowed all this to happen in front of you.Along with the awards, you also return the prize money and the benefits received from it. You are now on your way to becoming a player in politics and are ready to play on behalf of Congress, the people of the country are also ready"

माफ कीजिये विनेश जी- इस हालात पे पहुँचने के लिए आप खुद जिम्मेदार है। सरकार ने आप लोगो का साथ दिया, नई कमेटी को भंग किया फिर भी आप लोगो के नाटक रुक ही नही रहे है। ये आप लोगो के नाटक आप लोगो की मंशा को देश के सामने अच्छे से रख रहे है। पहले आपके आंदोलन में मोदी तेरी कब्र खुदेगी के…

"हमारे टैक्स का पैसा खैरात नही जो इन जैसे तथाकथित खिलाड़ियों पर खर्च किया जाता है इनसे अवार्ड के साथ वह पूरा पैसा वसूल किया जाना चाहिए जो इनकी ट्रेनिंग पर सरकार ने खर्च किया और जो इन्हें ईनाम की राशि और नोकरी दी गई है वह भी वापिस ली जानी चाहिए" (Our tax money is not charity, which is spent on so-called players like these. Along with their awards, the entire money that the government spent on their training should be recovered from them, and the prize money and jobs given to them should also be taken back.)

हमारे टैक्स का पैसा खैरात नही जो इन जैसे तथाकथित खिलाड़ियों पर खर्च किया जाता है इनसे अवार्ड के साथ वह पूरा पैसा वसूल किया जाना चाहिए जो इनकी ट्रेनिंग पर सरकार ने खर्च किया और जो इन्हें ईनाम की राशि और नोकरी दी गई है वह भी वापिस ली जानी चाहिए

One user posted a photo of athlethe sitting with Congress member Priyank Gandhi, "Do it sister, everyone knows from where the script is being written!"

Several top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, had led extensive protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after allegations of sexual harassment by female wrestlers. Bajrang Punia had also previously returned his Padma Shri Award, leaving it on Kartavya Path as a mark of protest. In December, Sakshi Malik retired in protest against the newly-elected WFI panel, expressing her dissatisfaction in a tearful press conference in the capital city.