Violence breaks out in MP's Mhow over death of tribal woman, probe ordered

Bhopal, March 16 Tension prevailed in Indore's Mhow on Thursday following violent protests over the suspicious death of a tribal woman even as the government ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Over six police personnel, including an inspector, were injured in the stone pelting done by the protesters.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old tribal woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, was found dead in a rented room. Alleging that the woman was gang-raped and murdered, the family members staged a protest while keeping the body on the road.

Upon receiving information, local police reached the protest spot and tried to disperse the assembled people. However, the angry mob pelted stones at the police. Subsequently, police had to use teargas and fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd.

"Six cops were injured due to stone pelting. The situation was brought under control, however, police personnel have been deployed in the area. Woman died under suspicious circumstances following which her family staged protests. The woman was living in a rented room for her studies," Indore SP (Rural) Bhagwant Singh Virde said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, according to a statement issued by his office on Thursday.

