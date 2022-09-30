Violence in MP court after lawyer commits suicide

Bhopal, Sep 30 An advocate practicing in Madhya Pradesh High Court bench of Jabalpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling fan at his residence on Friday.

Sources said that the deceased has been identified as Anurag Sahu.

He took the extreme step at his home. Earlier in the day, he appeared for a bail application of a murder accused.

Sources said while hearing a bail plea, Sahu had a heated argument with Justice Sanjay Dwivedi.

"During the hearing of a bail application, heated argument broke out between Justice Dwivedi and Sahu. This made the advocate so sad and upset that he later committed suicide at his home," said an advocate in Jabalpur High Court.

Following the incident, several lawyers practicing in Jabalpur High Court staged a protest along with the body of deceased advocate Sahu. The agitation eventually turned violent.

When Justice Sanjay Dwivedi was not found at his bench, protesting lawyers entered Chief Justice Ravi Malimath's court.

The lawyers vandalised the court room of Justice Dwivedi and shouted slogans against him while demanding a probe into the matter.

The police later went to the spot and resorted to mild cane-charge to control the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor