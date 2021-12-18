Viral Video! Thieves wearing animal mask, spray paint on CCTV cameras, loot 15kg gold jewelry

Thieves work smartly to ensure that no evidence is left behind. A similar incident has taken place in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The burglary has caused a stir in the area. The thieves kept their heads down so that they would not be caught. The theft took place at a jewelery shop in Vellore. Thieves stole 15 kg of jewelery. Its market value is around Rs 8 crore. The thieves also stole some diamond jewelery. The thieves committed this theft with complete planning. The thieves broke into the back of the building. After breaking through, they spray-painted all 12 CCTV cameras in the shop. They sprayed on the CCTV cameras so that no one would recognize them, no evidence would be left behind.

The thieves fled with 15 kg of gold jewelery and diamond jewelery. A thief was spotted on a CCTV camera. He wore an animal mask on his face. As soon as the employees opened the shop in the morning, they came to know about the theft. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. 4 squads have been formed to catch the thieves. Based on some evidence, the police believe that they will catch the thieves soon.