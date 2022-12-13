Vismaya Dowry Death Case: No relief for convicted husband

Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Kiran Kumar, convicted for 10 years jail in the Vismaya Dowry death case, seeking an interim order for suspension of his prison sentence.

While dismissing the petition, the Division Bench of Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice Sophy Thomas observed "punishment cannot be suspended. The petitioner should proceed with the appeal process while continuing his imprisonment."

Kumar sought suspension of the sentence and release on bail, pending disposal of the criminal appeal.

In May 2022, Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court convicted Kiran Kumar, husband of the victim Vismaya, under Sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 304B (dowry death), among others of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh.

On June 21, 2021, Vismaya V Nair, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicines, was found dead at Kiran's house at Poruvazhy in Sasthamakotta in Kollam district.

Kiran and Vismaya got married on May 30, 2020. Kiran was earlier suspended from the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector after he was made an accused in the case. He was found guilty on May 23 this year and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment the next day.

Kumar was dismissed from government service after his wife Vismaya died by suicide allegedly due to torture by his husband demanding more dowry.

Kiran Kumar was working as an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Motor Vehicle Department of Kerala while his wife Vismaya S V was a 22-year-old BAMS student.

The department enquiry found Kumar guilty under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The departmental action was taken under Kerala Civil Service Rule, 1960

Kumar's wife Vismaya died by suicide in August 2021 after being tortured by him for dowry.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor