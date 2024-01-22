Waiting for This for Several Years', says RSS Prachar Pramukh on Pran Pratishtha Day

Hours ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar said that they had been waiting for this occasion for years.



"This is a pleasant experience. We had been waiting for this for several years now. I think everyone would be happy. This is a matter of joy for everyone," Ambekar said speaking to ANI on Monday. Earlier on Saturday, the RSS Prachar Pramukh lauded the decision taken by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to invite people from across the country for the Pran Pratishtha event.

On Monday, Ram Lalla will finally enter the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after staying in a make-shift arrangement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the blindfold on Ram Lalla's idol at around 12:30 today after the pran pratishtha ceremony.

Film stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also likely to attend the event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut and Madhur Bhandarkhar are also among the film stars invited for the event.

Actors of the iconic 1987 TV serial Ramayan-- Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia Topiwala and Sunil Lahiri-- have also been invited for the Ram Mandir event.