Wanted criminal from Nepal lands in police net in Bihar
By IANS | Published: May 19, 2023 10:33 PM 2023-05-19T22:33:03+5:30 2023-05-19T22:45:07+5:30
Patna, May 19 Bihar police have arrested a wanted criminal from Madhubani district, who was involved in a ...
Patna, May 19 Bihar police have arrested a wanted criminal from Madhubani district, who was involved in a number of robbery cases in Nepal as well as in the state.
Zahid Ali alias Zahid Rain, a native of Dhanusha district in Nepal, was planning a robbery in Madhubani district when the district police conducted a raid and arrested him.
ADGP Jitendra Singh Gangwar told mediapersons: "We had learnt that Zahid Ali was planning to execute a big loot in the district. Accordingly, we constituted a team which arrested him.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app