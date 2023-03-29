Watch: Amritpal Singh issues first statement amid reports of surrender

Amritpal Singh, the absconding radical Sikh leader, on Wednesday issued a video message for the first time since Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Singh said he was fine and had not yet been arrested.

Amritpal Singh has been on the run for over 10 days. The radical leader's statement comes amid speculations of his surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar today.

Amritpal Singh's video surfaced on social media, where the preacher could be heard hitting out at Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during the crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'.

A social media user shared the video of Amritpal Singh on Twitter.

"If Punjab government had the intention of arresting me, police could have come to my house and I would have given in," said Amritpal Singh.

"The Almighty saved us from the attempt of 'lakhs of cops' who were sent to make an arrest," the absconding leader said in the video, where he could be seen donning a black turban and a shawl.

Singh had recently given the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.