WATCH: Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP Amid Controversy, Hesitates on Gandhi-Godse Question

Former Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopdhyay sent shockwaves through the legal and political spheres as he tendered his resignation before the end of his term, citing his intent to venture into politics as a primary motive. Scheduled to retire in August 2024, Justice Gangopdhyay had garnered attention for his confrontations with the Mamta Banerjee-led TMC government.

Following his resignation, on March 7th, the former justice formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari welcoming him into the party. In a subsequent appearance on a regional news channel, Justice Gangopadhyay (retd) addressed inquiries about his decisions, notably hesitating when asked to choose between Gandhi or Godse, stating, "I can't answer this question at this time. I need some time to think."

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Gangopadhyay's actions carry significant weight, with speculation suggesting that he may contest from the Tamluk constituency on behalf of the BJP. However, neither Bandopadhyay nor the BJP has issued an official statement regarding this matter.