WATCH: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Alleges AAP Received Over 100 Crore From Khalistanis to Release of Terrorist Bhullar

US-based Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has alleged that the Khalistani groups had given over USD 16 Million (Rs 133.54 crore) from 2014 to 2022 to the release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar. In a video of Pannun circulation on social media, In a video, Khalistani supporters claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had purportedly offered to secure the release of terrorist Bhullar after taking a huge amount.

Bhullar is a convict in the 1993 Delhi Bomb Blast case, which resulted in nine deaths and 31 injuries. Earlier, Sikh leader Pannun threatened to blow up the Indian Parliament. The US has accused India of a plot to assassinate the separatist leader. India's own internal investigation has revealed some "rogue agents" to be behind the plot.

Watch: Pannun Claims Khalistani Groups Funded Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on March 22 for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

ED arrested the Delhi Chief Minister on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

In the excise policy case, two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, last year the ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.