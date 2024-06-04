WATCH: Rashtriya Hindu Parishad President in Agra Smashes TV After BJP Fail to Cross 400 Mark in Lok Sabha Election 2024

Angry over not crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024, the angry Rashtriya Hindu Parishad President in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Tuesday, June 4, vented his frustration by breaking TV.

A video from Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media. In the widely shared video, a man is seen looking at the TV where election news is displayed. After watching for a few seconds, he suddenly smashes the TV set on the ground and starts kicking.

BJP की 400 सीटें नहीं आने पर राष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद (भारत) के अध्यक्ष गोविंद पाराशर ने TV तोड़ने की नौटंकी की।

The angry RHP president was seen thrashing and hammering his TV set after BJP stuck to 294 seats. This comes after the BJP failed to cross the majority mark on its own. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is currently ahead on 239 seats. But, the overall tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is close to 300. The majority mark in 272.