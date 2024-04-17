WATCH: UPSC Topper Donuru Ananya Reddy Calls Virat Kohli Her Inspiration

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured the third rank in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), credits cricketer Virat Kohli for inspiring her success.

The 35-year-old Kohli, known for his dedication, fitness, and fighting spirit, has become a role model for many beyond the realm of sports. In a viral video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter), Reddy expressed her admiration for Kohli's “never-give-up attitude and discipline.”

“Virat Kohli, he is my favorite player. Just the kind of inspiration and the never-give-up kind of attitude he has and his discipline, no matter what may be the result, but we should work hard for it is a major takeaway from Virat Kohli,” Ananya can be heard saying in the viral video,” Reddy says in the video.

The CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with successful candidates going on to serve in prestigious positions like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Reddy secured the third rank behind toppers Aditya Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan. The three-stage CSE selects candidates for various All-India and central services.

Meanwhile, Kohli continues to excel on the cricket field. Currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, he leads the run-scoring charts with 361 runs in seven innings, including a century and two fifties. The Delhi-born batsman will look to maintain his form leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the USA and West Indies.