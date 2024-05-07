WATCH: Young Boy Greets Amit Shah With ‘Oh Amit Kaka, Jai Shri Ram’ Outside Polling Booth in Gandhinagar; Amit Shah’s Reaction Can’t Be Missed

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah, in his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday (May 7) to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, shared a moment of warmth with a young boy who greeted him in a casual yet endearing manner. The boy, calling out "Oh Amit Kaka, Jai Shri Ram" in pure Gujarati style, brought smiles not only to Shah but also to BJP party workers and voters present.

Watch Amit Shah's reaction here:

As Amit Shah got ready to go vote & receive the Prime Minister, someone from the crowd called him - Amit Kaka, Jai Shri Ram.



Watch his unmissable smile and reaction. pic.twitter.com/vpnoRhfT4Z — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 7, 2024

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, exercised their franchise as early voters. PM Modi voted at Nishan School in the Ranip area, while Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in the Naranpura area. Accompanied by his family, Shah participated in the electoral process in Ahmedabad, falling under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat that he aims to retain after securing over five lakh votes in 2019.

Gujarat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.22% in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, with notable variations across districts. Valsad district topped the charts with a 68.12% turnout, followed by Banaskantha at 64.48%, Chhotaudepur at 63.76%, and Bharuch at 63.56%. However, final turnout figures are pending release by election officials.

While some constituencies saw robust participation, others registered lower turnouts, with Amreli at 45.59% and Porbandar at 46.51% recording lower figures. Moderate engagement was observed in Ahmedabad East (49.45%), Ahmedabad West (50.29%), Jamnagar (52.36%), Bardoli (61.01%), Patan (54.58%), and Kheda (53.83%).

Active voter engagement was noted across various constituencies, including Kachchh, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Navsari, and Valsad.

Key candidates in Gujarat include Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and CR Paatil from Navsari, adding to the electoral dynamics in the state.