Water level now receding gradually, will take a day’s time: Delhi PWD minister Atishi on waterlogging

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Friday said that the water level of Yamuna river is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metre and will take a day’s time for the situation to return to normal.

Minister Atishi said that this difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in North India.

"Good news is that the water level is not rising, it was stable from 1pm-7pm yesterday and it is receding very gradually now. But it is receding at a rate of 0.1 metre so it will take a day's time for the water to recede. Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas. Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to Yamuna itself and its water level is already high...This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. Good thing is that the water is receding slowly...," Atishi said.

Atishi further said that it could take about 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again, adding that their team is working 24/7.

"The water is not accumulating due to rain. The areas that saw this situation yesterday have all their drains full. Water from ITO flows into the drains of Old Delhi but due to flooding around Red Fort all the drains of Old Delhi are full. Secondly, large amounts of water reached Delhi from Hathnikund - in a way, Delhi became a reservoir. Delhi's capabilities & of its embankments are being tested. Our team is working 24/7, and there is full support of NDRF & Army's Engineering Wing but I think it will take 10-12 hours for the situation to be normal again...", she added.

Meanwhile the PWD minister also issued an order to the Chief Secretary requesting to put all the resources to fix the issue.

The order mentioned, “All night teams of I&FC have been building up the vier at Drain no 12 near WHO building. However, the water is still entering the city in large volumes. Kindly put all the resources to fix the issue. If needed all engineering wings of the NDRF and the Army be requested to help on this matter. Please take it up at highest priority. We cannot let water enter further parts of the city. Chief Secretary to personally monitor the situation of the repair of Drain 12, and provide hourly updates to CM, Minister I&FC and myself.”

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected the spot at Vikas Bhawan, ITO where a drain regulator is damaged.

Meanwhile, many commuters complained of waterlogging at several places causing problems to the traffic.

"I have never seen this scenario earlier. We want this problem should be tackled as soon as possible," said a commuter in Delhi's ITO area.

Another commuter in the area said that many are facing issues while going to office.

“I have never seen this level of water logging. We are facing a lot of difficulties in going to the office," he said.

Another commuter in Delhi's Supreme Court area said, "I am coming from Laxmi Nagar area. There is no auto, or bus running. We are facing a lot of problems in travelling. I am going to Bal Bhawan by walking. I walked almost 4 km to reach my destination."

Speaking on the flood situation in the city, Surender Singh Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, Delhi, said, "4,500 police deployments have been done in all areas of Delhi. The movements of the Kawariyas are also being monitored. A decrease in water level in areas like Kashmiri Gate is witnessed. But the Ring road area towards Wazirabad is still flooded. We are trying to open the Bhairon Marg till evening. Traffic can be witnessed on NH 44."

The police also informed that traffic diversions have been made in different areas of the city due to waterlogging and flooding.

Movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover and also from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

